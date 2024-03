Share:













Copied



Ukraine does not need to mobilize 500,000 people.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday, March 20.

Shmyhal said that according to the results of the assessment, Ukraine does not need such a large-scale mobilization of the previously voiced 500,000 people. According to him, the figure is adjusted, given the rotations that occur on the front lines and the weapons that come from partner countries.

"We will continue to fight if we have the support of our partners for artillery shells, long and medium-range missiles," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 13, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained that the mobilization of 500,000 people is a general assessment, which is adjusted depending on the development of events on the battlefield.

On March 12, the Verkhovna Rada committee on national security, defense and intelligence began considering amendments to the mobilization bill.

Recall, on February 22, the head of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, David Arakhamia, said that in the absence of military assistance from the United States, Ukraine will be forced to mobilize more people.