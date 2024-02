NATO will create joint training center in Poland for military of Ukraine and alliance

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will open a joint NATO-Ukraine training center in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, where the Ukrainian military will train together with the troops of the alliance.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this at a press conference following a meeting of NATO defense ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we decided to create a new joint NATO-Ukraine center for training and learning in Bydgoszcz, Poland," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, in this center, the Ukrainian military will be able to share the experience gained during the russian-Ukrainian war.

In addition, Ukrainians will be able to train and study with their NATO counterparts.

The Secretary General stressed that the joint training center is needed not only for Ukraine, but also for the alliance itself.

