The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, expressed the idea of ​ ​ conducting military exercises for all civil servants and councilmen. According to his proposal, participants would have to undergo such training together with other citizens on general terms, but for councilmen this will not become full-time training.

He said this during the discussion "2024: scenarios for the country," LB.ua reports.

Arakhamia believes that this can be an incentive for Ukrainians not to be afraid of mobilization and participate in exercises.

The MP also pointed out the need to explain the mobilization process to citizens, since many of them have a wrong idea of ​ ​ how this process takes place. Arakhamia proposes that representatives of the authorities undergo training in military training centers together with the rest of the population, while for councilmen this will be implemented partially.

It is worth noting that councilmen are exempt from mobilization obligations. Arakhamia stressed that this training does not mean replacing sessions with work in educational institutions, but will be carried out in a part-time mode. "I do not mean that we will be instead of a session in training. It will be part-time," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appealed to the Ministry of Defense with a request to dismiss conscripts, since now they are already unnecessary.

On December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a bill on mobilization to the Rada, which in particular provided for reducing the minimum conscription age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years. On January 11, after consultations with MPs, the Cabinet of Ministers withdrew this bill for revision.

This bill, among other things, provided for the abolition of conscription service and the introduction of basic military service instead, which citizens must undergo before reaching the age of 25. It was assumed that citizens will be able to choose the year and period of basic military service before reaching the age of 25 years. Accordingly, after reaching 25 years, a person liable for military service, regardless of military experience or education, can be mobilized.