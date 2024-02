Share:













North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) member countries are going to provide Ukraine with one million unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to confront russia's full-scale military aggression.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made the corresponding statement at a meeting of defense ministers of the alliance countries.

"A group of allies is uniting to supply a million drones for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

NATO Secretary General did not specify which drones were to be transferred. He also did not say how long the alliance countries intend to deliver such a number of UAVs.

Stoltenberg also said that earlier today a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held, during which the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov informed the alliance about the situation at the front.

Recall, on February 14, the nineteenth meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, which is also known as Ramstein, was held.

Following the meeting, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov said that the international partners of Ukraine have formed the Coalition of Drones and the Coalition of Air Defense.

And today it became known that the Coalition of Drones, led by the UK and Latvia, will provide Ukraine with thousands of drones, including FVP drones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 6, Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of the Turkish company Baykar Makina, said that the Bayraktar drone plant will be built in Ukraine within a year.

We also reported that the Unmanned Systems Force will soon be created as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.