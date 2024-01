Defense Ministry decides to improve quality of selection of military for training abroad and introduce anti-dr

The Ministry of Defense has decided to improve the quality of the selection of military for training abroad and introduce anti-drone training in all military accounting specialties.

First Deputy Minister of Defense Oleksandr Pavliuk announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the enemy is improving, constantly changing the methods of warfare. The Ministry of Defense is studying its tactics, improving the quality and adapting the training of military personnel and instructors, taking into account the actions of the enemy and the experience of modern technological warfare as much as possible.

"The need for the use of UAVs, as well as confronting enemy drones, working with modern electronic warfare / electronic reconnaissance tools, mastering Western weapons - these and other components for which our servicemen should acquire and constantly develop their own capabilities," he wrote.

Pavliuk noted that the Ministry of Defense is working on the creation of recruiting groups to better attract instructional and teaching staff from combat military units, including among military personnel who have been injured and are not fit for military service in combat military units for health reasons.

He said that a number of system decisions have been made regarding:

improving the quality of personnel selection planned for training in partner countries;

increasing the level of staffing of training military units by instructional and teaching staff;

implementation of anti-drone training in all military accounting specialties;

improving the provision of western weapons, combat, training and engineering ammunition to the centers;

saturation of preparation with additional elements of psychological obstacle courses for adaptation of warriors to real combat minds;

improving experience exchange system.

Pavliuk stressed that special attention is paid to improving the work of military medical commissions at all stages of work with military personnel during training.

He said that responsible leaders and commanders were instructed to implement changes and improve regulatory support for training in the troops.

