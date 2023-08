Romania will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for peace and freedom, in particular, it will participate in the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft. This was stated by the President of the country, Klaus Iohannis, during the celebrations on the occasion of the Day of the Romanian Navy.

"As before, we will provide Kyiv with multi-dimensional political and practical support both on a bilateral basis and through participation in NATO projects... We will participate in the training of the Ukrainian military within the framework of the European Union military assistance mission and will host the future regional training center for pilots of F-16," the head of state noted.

Iohannis added that Romania will continue coordination within the EU to effectively overcome the consequences of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

"We will continue to support Kyiv's European course and advocate for significant European aid to Ukraine at all levels," he stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 5, the Minister of State for the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom James Heappey said that his country will start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in August this year.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, spoke about the shift in the training schedule of Ukrainian pilots. According to him, the preparation was supposed to start in June.

We also reported that the member countries of the "aviation coalition" are ready to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of 2023.