European Parliament wants to deprive Hungary of right to vote in EU Council

Member of the European Parliament from Finland Petri Sarvamaa initiated a petition to deprive Hungary of the right to vote in the Council of the European Union.

He wrote about it on Twitter.

"This is decidedly different from everything we have done so far with regard to Hungary - the procedure provided for in Article 7, Part 2 of the EU Treaty, has never been initiated," the statement said.

The MEP emphasized that the decision-making mechanism in the EU is stuck because of Viktor Orban.

"It's now or never. The only way to make it work is to deprive Orban of his right to vote in the Council," he added.

The MEP also believes that in this way it will be possible to demonstrate the inadmissibility of blackmail in the EU. EU members have time until Friday to sign the petition, which Sarvamaa called historic, after which it will be sent to European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

We will remind, according to the media, Hungary can remove its veto on EU aid to Ukraine, provided that this funding is reviewed every year.

On November 22, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threatened to block all EU aid to Ukraine, as well as to block the country's future accession to the bloc.