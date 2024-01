Estonia will spend 0.25% of its GDP on military assistance to Ukraine - Kallas

Estonia in the next four years is going to spend 0.25% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on military assistance to Ukraine. As of summer 2023, the country has spent nearly 1.5% of GDP on aid to Ukraine.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas made the corresponding statement, EER quoted her as saying.

"Estonia's contribution to Ukraine's victory will be 0.25% of GDP over the next four years. If each country contributes 0.25%, this is what Ukraine needs to win this war," Kallas said.

The Prime Minister noted that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Estonia has provided almost EUR 500 million of weapons and other military property to Ukraine.

Kallas added that in the future, her country will annually allocate EUR 14 million for joint measures to restore Ukraine.

According to her, in many Western countries, people are accustomed to the war unleashed by russia, which slows down the decision in favor of Ukraine.

Callas believes that in such countries it is necessary to conduct consistent work on why it is important to provide assistance to Ukraine.

