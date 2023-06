MEPs adopted a resolution that found the aggressor state Russia guilty of a war crime due to the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on June 6, which caused flooding of territories and ecocide in Ukraine. The press service of the European Parliament stated this on Thursday, June 15.

“MEPs condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka dam on 6 June, which constitutes a war crime and has caused extensive flooding and created an environmental disaster as well as ecocide in Ukraine. All those responsible for war crimes, including the destruction of the dam, will be held accountable in line with international law,” the statement said.

MEPs also called for a comprehensive and adequate EU recovery package for Ukraine, which should focus on the country’s immediate, medium- and long-term relief, reconstruction and recovery.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that it has an evidence base that makes it possible to claim that the aggressor country Russia is responsible for the blowing up of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

On June 6, the White House said that the aggressor state of the Russian Federation was responsible for the destruction caused by the war.

According to NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov, the order to blow up the Kakhovka HEPP came directly from the Kremlin, from the office of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. On the eve of the explosion, the Russians deliberately raised the water level at the Kakhovka HEPP to cause more damage.