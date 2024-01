Special Forces of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine planned and carried out a special operation in the Grayvoronsky District of the Belgorod Region of the aggressor state of russia. As a result, the enemy suffered losses, the number of which is being specified.

The Defense Intelligence announced this in as statement on Facebook on Friday, January 5.

Ukrainian fighters raided the lair of the invaders and inflicted more losses on the enemy to protect civilian Ukrainians living in the communities of the border areas and suffering from attacks by the aggressor, as well as due to increasing sabotage by the russians. According to the intelligence obtained, the top leadership of the occupation army of the russian federation planned an audit at positions in the Grayvoronsky District of the Belgorod Region due to complaints about poor service conditions. Before the arrival of moscow "auditors," ordinary invaders began to carry out active engineering work.

"In order to inflict losses on the enemy and worsen his moral and psychological condition, the Special Forces of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine planned and carried out a special operation. During the task, scouts mined the only road along which the invaders moved in the specified area, and also attacked the russian platoon stronghold," the Defense Intelligence said.

As a result of a fire raid with small arms and mortars, as well as explosions on Ukrainian mines, the occupiers suffered losses, the number of which is currently being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 17, the Defense Intelligence confirmed the fact of combat clashes near the village of Terebreno, Belgorod Region.

On December 14, officials of the Belgorod Region hit a mine in the area near the border with Ukraine.

Also in October, the SSU hit a Triumf S-400 air defense complex worth USD 1.2 billion in the Belgorod Region.