In the territory occupied by the russians, military hospitals are crowded, but the wounded are not released on vacation home due to mass desertion. The russian military, once in the rear, is looking for ways to escape home.

The press service of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this on Telegram.

"Depriving the civilian population in the enslaved regions of Ukraine of the basic medical needs and transferring medical institutions to the military needs of the moscow occupation army did not give a result," the Defense Intelligence emphasized.

To solve the problem, the wounded are sorted. Those who are easily injured do not go to hospitals at all. Fighters with medium-degree wounds are treated "somehow." Heavy wounded due to lack of equipment and specialists are sent to their homeland. However, even this does not guarantee that the military will live.

The intelligence added that vacation became an "acute problem" for the armed forces of the russian federation. It is assumed that after the wound, the fighter should be sent for rehabilitation. However, the occupiers so often did not return from such a vacation that these vacations were canceled.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine on Thursday morning, January 4, amounted to 780 invaders, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 362,280 of its the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 12 tanks, 28 artillery systems and 32 vehicles.