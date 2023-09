Defense Intelligence tells whether Ukraine was involved in attacks on henchmen of Wagner PMC in Sudan

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine can neither confirm nor deny the involvement of special services in the attacks on members of the Sudanese paramilitary formation Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which cooperates with the russian Wagner PMC [private military company].

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

"We can neither confirm nor deny it," Yusov answered when asked about the involvement of Ukraine's special services in the strikes.

He recalled the words of the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, who previously stated that Ukraine would destroy russian war criminals anywhere in the world.

Yusov added that the aggressor country, russia, is weakening its influence in those corners of the world where it has manifested its geopolitical interests. Africa is no exception.

The response of the representative of the Defense Intelligence was heard against the background of the American edition of CNN publishing material that talks about the involvement of the Ukrainian special services in the attacks on the RSF in Sudan.

The publication writes, allegedly citing its own sources, that the way RSF members were attacked by FPV attack drones may indicate their use by the Ukrainian military.

We are talking about several videos that have been actively spreading on social networks in recent days.

These videos show FPV drones attacking vehicles with members of the RSF on the streets of Khartoum, the capital of Sudan.

A number of experts said that this style of using drones is not typical for Sudan and Africa in general.

According to the publication, a total of at least seven cases of the use of drones to attack members of the RSF in the capital of Sudan and its surroundings were recorded recently.

The RSF is a Sudanese paramilitary group that was subordinate to the country's government until 2023. It is currently in a state of conflict with the Armed Forces of Sudan.

Western media have repeatedly reported that the Wagner PMC provides support to the RSF.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, after the news of the death of the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, it became known that most of the Wagner troopers would be sent to African countries.

A few days before his death, Prigozhin published a video from Africa in which he said that he had come to allegedly fight for the freedom of the continent.