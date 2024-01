During the shelling of Belgorod, an officer of russia's Investigative Committee was eliminated – Defense Intel

As a result of the attack on russian military facilities in Belgorod on December 30, the officer of the Investigative Committee of the russian federation, Mikhail Konopitsyn, was eliminated. Previously, he fought against Ukraine as a platoon commander of anti-tank missiles.

This follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine posted on Telegram.

"Explosions in Belgorod thinned the ranks of the officers of the racist forces of russia," the report says.

Thus, as a result of the strike on December 30, 2023, on military facilities of the russian federation, 27-year-old russian senior lieutenant Mikhail Konopitsyn was eliminated.

As noted by Defense Intelligence, in November 2023, he was sent to Belgorod to work as part of the military investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the russian federation.

Before that, the occupier fought against Ukraine as a platoon commander of anti-tank missiles.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 30, the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces launched a missile attack on military facilities in the russian city of Belgorod.

The ineffective work of the russian air defense caused destruction to the civil infrastructure of the city. After the explosions, according to the russians, there were ten fires in the city.