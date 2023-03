Soldiers of the Armed Forces on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions repelled 83 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. This is stated in the morning operational update of the General Staff on March 19.

The military command noted that despite the losses, the Russian Federation focused its main efforts on attempts to completely capture the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, and Bakhmut remains the epicenter of the hostilities.

Russia does not abandon terror tactics against the civilian population of Ukraine and continues to shell settlements, critical infrastructure facilities, completely ignores the laws and customs of war.

Last day, the enemy launched 11 missile attacks, 4 of which were on civilian infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhzhia. In addition, the enemy launched 16 air strikes and 99 attacks from MLRS, the General Staff reports.

"The possibility of further strikes throughout Ukraine remains high," the operational update notes.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the operational situation is unchanged. During the day, Russian troops fired at the areas of Oleksandrivka, Kliusy (Chernihiv Region), Kharkivka, Starykove, Volfyne (Sumy Region), Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Velykyi Burluk (Kharkiv Region).

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy continues to try to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russian occupiers conducted unsuccessful offensive action in the areas of the settlements of Kreminna, Dibrova, Verkhniokamiane and Spirne.

The enemy carried out artillery attacks on the areas of the cities of Putnykove, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupianske, Krokhmalne, Berestove (Kharkiv Region), Novoselivske, Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Region), Spirne and Fedorivka (Donetsk Region).

In the Bakhmut direction, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled numerous enemy attacks in the northern part of the city of Bakhmut, as well as in the areas of the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka and Bohdanivka. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Pivnichne were under enemy fire.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions, the Russian troops carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Mariinka, which the invaders attacked 15 times. Kamianka, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Yorhiivka, Nevelske, Mariinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka got under enemy fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy defends, while shelling the settlement of Olhivske, Chervone, Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Region). They again shelled the city of Kherson and Antonivka.

Last day, the Air Force of the Defense of Ukraine launched 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian occupiers. A Shahed-136 kamikaze drone was also shot down. Rocket troops and artillery troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation troops launched four missile attacks in the direction of the Odesa Region on March 14. Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy targets, but debris and an explosive wave damaged several private houses and a kindergarten.

Also on March 14, in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian drone, presumably Orlan-10.

Also, due to a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, one person was killed, seven were injured.