AFU Repel More Than 100 Enemy Attacks On March 17 - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine last day, March 17, repelled more than 100 enemy attacks in 5 directions, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of the invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy launched 34 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, 11 of them with the use of Shahed-136 UAVs.

10 of these UAVs were destroyed by air defense units, but 1 hit an industrial infrastructure facility.

There are no civilian casualties.

The enemy also launched one missile strike and carried out 57 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

The occupiers, as before, during the past day focused on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions.

"Thanks to professional and coordinated actions, our defenders repelled more than 100 enemy attacks in these directions," the report said.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the operational situation is without significant changes.

Russia continues to maintain a military presence on the territory of Belarus, but without the explicit formation of offensive groups.

During the past day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on areas of 14 settlements, including Starykove, Volfyne and Solianyky, Sumy Region; Strilecha, Hlyboke, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Kolodiazne, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Ternova and Tykhe in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.

Russians shelled areas of 13 settlements along the line of contact, in particular Vesele, Hrianykivka, Vilshana, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Dibrova and Andriivka of the Kharkiv Region; Nevske, Bilohorivka, Novoselivske and Chervonopopivka in the Luhansk Region, as well as Novoselivka, Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy did not stop the assault actions in the city of Bakhmut.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of Klischiivka and Ivanivske.

Near the contact line, the enemy fired on settlements such as Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Zaliznianske, Vasiukivka, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Predtechyne and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region.

In total, 11 settlements in the Bakhmut direction suffered from shelling of the invaders.

In the Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamianka, Nevelske, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Sievierne and Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region.

21 settlements in the Donetsk Region suffered from numerous enemy attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continued to defend.

At the same time, Russians carried out intensive shelling of Ukrainian settlements.

The total number of shelled settlements that were under enemy attacks is almost 40.

The aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of the invaders, and the units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and 1 position of deployment of air defense equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 70 enemy attacks in 5 directions, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 7 attacks on the areas of concentration of the invaders.