The defense forces on Saturday repelled Russian attacks in the northern part of Bakhmut, while this city remains the epicenter of hostilities.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update for March 18 on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As indicated in the text of the operational update, the Russian Federation continues to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions. Bakhmut remains the epicenter of hostilities.

Without the desired result on the battlefield, the Russian Federation uses terror tactics against the civilian population. It shells cities and villages, as well as critical infrastructure facilities, neglecting the norms of the International Humanitarian Law.

During the day, the enemy launched 5 missile attacks, 4 of them - on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhzhia. The enemy also launched 12 air strikes and carried out more than 20 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. The probability of enemy missile attacks throughout Ukraine remains high.

During the day, the Air Force of Ukraine launched 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of invaders.

Also, this day, our defenders shot down an enemy Shahed-136 UAV, and units of missile troops and artillery hit 7 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment per day.