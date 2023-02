During the year of full-scale war with Russia, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have achieved great success in confronting the aggressor, in particular, 10 major victories can be defined.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar stated this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"First of all, it is a successful defense of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv in February-April 2022. Our second major victory is the mass resistance of the civilian population to the Russian occupiers in the territories temporarily occupied by the invaders," she said.

Maliar says, the third victory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the complete de-occupation of the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy Regions in March-April 2022.

According to her, the fourth victory is the destruction of the Russian cruiser Moskva in April 2022, the fifth is the liberation of the Zmiinyi Island in June 2022.

"Our sixth victory is the destruction of the logistics system of the Russian occupation forces in the south and east of Ukraine in June and August 2022. The seventh victory is the expulsion of Russian invaders from the Kharkiv Region in September-October 2022. The eighth is the expulsion of Russian occupiers from the Kherson Region in September-October 2022," added Maliar.

The Ministry of Defense says, the ninth victory is the successful actions of air defense forces that protect Ukraine from massive missile and drone attacks by the enemy.

The tenth victory is the deterrence of the offensive of the invaders in the east of Ukraine starting from December 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Maliar, the Ukrainian army in terms of weapons de facto became the NATO army.