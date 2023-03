During March 16, the Ukrainian military destroyed two radar stations of the Russian Federation, as well as three control points of the Russians.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the course of the day, the enemy launched 2 missile and 16 air strikes, as well as carried out 25 attacks from MLRS. The possibility of missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high," the Ukrainian military said.

The General Staff also emphasized that Russia continues to export looted grain from Ukraine. In the city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region, a Russian self-propelled barge loaded with wheat was spotted being transported by enemy tugboats from the seaport area.

In addition, forced passport issuance to the population of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhia Region is underway. So, in the city of Tokmak, the so-called Russian occupation authorities, together with representatives of the Russian FSB, threaten local citizens of Ukraine who refused to receive passports of citizens of the Russian Federation, with the deportation of their children to the eastern regions of Russia. The parents themselves are threatened with deportation to Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Meanwhile, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Units of missile troops and artillery struck 3 control points, 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, 2 radar stations, as well as a warehouse of enemy fuel and lubricants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of the morning of Wednesday, March 15, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 980 Russian invaders, thus the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has already reached 161,520 soldiers. Also, the Armed Forces destroyed 8 tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles, 7 multiple launch rocket systems and 12 drones.