On March 14, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 90 Russian attacks in five directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook.

During the day, the enemy carried out 40 airstrikes and 12 missile strikes and conducted over 100 attacks using MLRSes.

One of the rocket strikes hit the city of Kramatorsk - a three-story residential building was damaged, three civilians were killed, and some were wounded.

Another missile attack took place in the town of Zatoka, Odesa Region - one of the buildings of the children's educational institution Zolota Rybka was damaged by the rocket fragments. There were no victims or losses among the local population.

The enemy also launched a rocket attack on a civil infrastructure facility in the settlement of Ivanivka, Kherson Region. There are casualties among the local population, and at least one private house has been damaged.

The enemy's main goal during the past day, as before, remained attempts to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. To do this, it concentrated on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Our defenders repelled more than 90 enemy attacks in the indicated directions thanks to professional and coordinated actions.

The operational situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions. The enemy maintains a military presence near the state border of Ukraine, but the formation of offensive groups has not been detected. The enemy continued to engineer terrain in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts. During the past day, the enemy shelled the districts of Arkhypivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Kolos, and Yeline in the Chernihiv Region; nine settlements of Sumy Region in particular Ukrayinske, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Romashkove, Bachivsk, Starykove, Volfine, Hrabovske, and Porozok, as well as 15 settlements of the Kharkiv Region. Among them are Huriyiv Kozachok, Kozacha Lopan, Hraniv, Hlyboke, Krasne, and Bolohivka.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas with Ukraine to prevent our units from being transferred to other directions. Also, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. The occupiers carried out artillery shelling of four settlements along the line of combat in the Kharkiv Region (Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Masiutivka, and Krokhmalne); seven settlements of the Luhansk Region: Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Zolotarivka, and Chervonopopivka. Spirne and Fedorivka in the Donetsk Region also came under fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to capture the town of Bakhmut, where constant positional battles continue. At the same time, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Yahidne, Khromove, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka settlements. Fifteen settlements of the Donetsk Region near the contact line came under enemy shelling. Among them are Nykyforivka, Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, and Kostiantynivka.

On the Avdiyivka, Maryinske, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Kamiyanka, Nevelske, Novokalynove, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Novomykhailivka, Pobieda, and Vodiane of the Donetsk Region. Areas of 16 settlements of the Donetsk Region were hit by enemy shelling: Berdychi, Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Netailove, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Heorhiyivka, Vuhledar, Paraskoviyivka, Ocheretyne, Orlivka, Pobieda, Prechystivka, and Neskuchne.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy conducted defensive operations. Seventeen settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region, near which hostilities are taking place, were shelled. In particular, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohoriya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, and Stepnohirsk. Prymiske of the Dnipropetrovsk Region was also affected by the fire, Ochakiv – Mykolayiv region, and 20 settlements of the Kherson Region. Among them are Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Vesele, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Dniprovske, and Kherson.

During the day, the AFU Air Force carried out nine strikes on areas of concentration of the occupiers, three strikes on the locations of deployment of the enemy's air defense systems, and three strikes on other essential facilities of the occupiers.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, three control points of units of the Russian army, and a deployed position of enemy air defense.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, according to the data of Tuesday morning, March 14, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 740 Russian soldiers; the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 160,540. In addition, the AFU destroyed ten tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles, and 11 UAVs.