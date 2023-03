On March 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 100 enemy attacks in five directions. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Marin, and Shakhtarsk directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

The Russian Federation uses terror tactics, indiscriminately shelling populated areas, thereby grossly violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted five rocket attacks, particularly on civil infrastructure facilities in the Sumy and Donetsk Regions. There are dead and wounded civilians. Also, the enemy carried out 35 airstrikes and conducted 76 attacks using MLRSes.

In the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the operational situation is without significant changes; work continues on the engineering equipment of enemy positions in the border areas of the Belgorod Oblast. During the day, the enemy shelled the areas of Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Chernihiv Region, Znob-Novhorodske, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Esman, Starykove, Shalyhine, Bilopillia, and Krasnopillia, Sumy Region, and Strelecha, Hlyboke, Lukiyantsi, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Dvorichna, and Kindrashivka in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our troops and has conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, and Berestove settlements. The enemy carried out artillery shelling in Hrianykivka, Masiutivka, Kupiyansk, Krokhmalne, Novoselivske, Kharkiv Region; Makiivka, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk and Spirne in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to capture the city of Bakhmut. Our soldiers repelled enemy attacks in Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka, and Ivanivske settlements. In particular, Bondarne, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Kurdiumivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Zalizne, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

On the Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Severna, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Netailove, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar settlements. Areas of more than 15 settlements near the contact line were hit by enemy shelling. Among them are Kamiyanka, Avdiyivka, Tonenke, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Heorhiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Neskuchne of the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive operations. Areas of more than 50 settlements near the contact line were shelled. In particular, Olhivske, Charivne, Novoandriyivka, Stepove of the Zaporizhzhia Region, and Kachkarivka, Novosilka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Kherson, and Komyshany of the Kherson Region.

During the day, our aircraft made ten strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated. Units of missile troops and artillery hit five areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy, three ammunition warehouses, and four means of radio-electronic warfare of the invaders during the day.