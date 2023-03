The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled over 100 enemy attacks over the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Russian aggressor is trying to occupy Ukraine.

Despite significant losses, the enemy continues offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtar directions.

AFU units repelled 102 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

The Russian Federation continues to use terror tactics and carries out indiscriminate shelling of populated areas, thereby grossly violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted three missile strikes, particularly on the object of civil infrastructure in the city of Sloviyansk, Donetsk region.

Also, the enemy carried out eight airstrikes and 49 attacks using MLRS.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the occupiers are trying to break through the defenses in the east. The AFU repelled attacks north of Bakhmut.

On Saturday, March 11, Russian troops made unsuccessful offensive attempts in the Kupiyansk and Lymansk, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, and they are also not stopping the assault on Bakhmut.