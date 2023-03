The enemy is advancing unsuccessfully in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of our troops. It conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka and Berestove settlements," the General Staff reported.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling of the areas of Hrianykivka, Masiutivka, Kupyansk, Krokhmalne, Novoselivske of the Kharkiv Region; Makiyivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and Spirne of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not stop trying to capture the town of Bakhmut.

Our soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Vasiukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Hryhorivka and Ivanivske settlements.

In particular, Bondarne, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Kurdiumivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Zalizne, and New York of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces repelled more than 100 enemy attacks and destroyed 3 ammunition depots.