The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy Russian occupiers. On November 23, the Ukrainian military successfully repelled all enemy attacks in the Donetsk Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Hai and Khrinivka in the Chernihiv Region and Basivka, Seredyna Buda, and Yasna Poliana in the Sumy Region with rocket and barrel artillery.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, in the border areas of the Belgorod Oblast, the enemy is holding units of its troops to conduct demonstration actions. It periodically fires mortars and barrel artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces, as well as the areas of the settlements of Bolohivka, Veterynarne, Hlyboke, Dvorichne, Izbytske, Krasne, Kudiyivka, Ohirtseve, and Strelecha of the Kharkiv Region.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions cynically shelling from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Vilshana, Vyshneve , Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, and Tabayivka of the Kharkiv Region; Makiyivka, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, and Ploschanka in the Luhansk Region and Terny, Torske, and Yampolivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive operations. Fired from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of the settlements of Avdiyivka, Andriyivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Berkhivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Vyimka, Vodiane, Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, Rozdolivka, and Yakovlivka.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Shelling of the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Novopil, Prechystivka, and Shakhtarske n the Donetsk region and Huliaipole, Zelenyi Hai, Dorozhnianka, Orikhiv, Poltavka, Stepnohirsk, Temyrivka, and Chervone in Zaporizhzhia were recorded.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy does not stop artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnieper River. It used barrel artillery and MLRSes for shelling the settlements of Antonivka, Beryslav, Veletenski, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Novooleksandrivka, Poniativka, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Shyroka Balka of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson, conducting positional defense. The enemy is improving the logistical support of advanced units and improving the fortification equipment of the positions in the specified directions.

Over the past day, units of the AFU have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of Andriyivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Ozarianivka, Opytne, and Yakovlivka settlements in the Donetsk Region.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the AFU struck six areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and two anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit four areas of concentration of personnel and weapons and military equipment, an air defense position and another important enemy object.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the massive missile attack on November 23, the Russian Federation fired 70 missiles at Ukraine, of which Ukraine shot down 51, as well as five kamikaze drones.