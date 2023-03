Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners on Friday shot down an enemy fighter-bomber Su-34 in the area of the Russian-occupied city of Yenakieve (Donetsk Region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On March 3, 2023, in the area of Yenakieve, at about 1:30 p.m., the Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed by the anti-aircraft fighters of the Nikopol anti-aircraft missile regiment of the East Air Command," the report said.

The Air Force noted that one of the pilots died, and the second is "preparing to keep him company."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 2, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 1 aircraft, 1 helicopter, 8 tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles and 4 units of rocket artillery.