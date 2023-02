On February 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled about 90 enemy attacks. At the same time, the occupiers failed to attack in two directions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning summary.

Russia focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled about 90 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

The enemy conducted 10 missile and 19 airstrikes, as well as 37 attacks using MLRSes. Once again, peaceful towns and villages, and civilians were damaged.

The threat of Russia carrying out missile strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

On the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes. No signs of the formation of hostile offensive groups were detected. The enemy fired mortars and artillery at the settlements of Mykhalchyna Sloboda in the Chernihiv Region; Sopych, Koreniok, Hirky, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Ryzhivka, and Basivka in the Sumy Region; as well as 18 districts of settlements in the Kharkiv Region, in particular, Tymofiyivka, Strelecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Budarky, Ambarne, and Bolohivka.

On the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Kreminna, Bilohorivka and Fedorivka. The enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Kamiyanka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka, and Berestove settlements in the Kharkiv Region; Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Ivanivka and Yampolivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to attack the positions of our troops near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Yahidne, Maloiliyinivka, and Bakhmut. The enemy is actively conducting aerial reconnaissance to adjust artillery fire. More than 20 settlements were shelled, in particular, Spirne, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Yahidne, Bakhmut, and Ozarianivka in the Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy conducted an offensive near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka. In total, during the past day, the occupiers carried out 43 unsuccessful attacks near the mentioned settlements. Artillery shelling of 22 districts of settlements was recorded. Among the targets were Novobakhmutivka, Vesele, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Paraskoviyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired at the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; and Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Vyshchetarasivka and Marhanets in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

In the Kherson direction, the city of Kherson, as well as Tiahynka, Novotiahynka, Antonivka, Zelenivka, and Chornobayivka were damaged by the artillery fire of the Russian occupation forces.

The General Staff noted that the Russian occupiers continued to hold passportization among Ukrainian citizens. Thus, since February 19, the residents of Nova Kakhovka have been receiving propaganda messages about the work of the migration service in the city.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation has carried out 11 strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated, as well as a strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex in a firing position. In addition, missile forces and artillery units hit the control post, two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, and an ammunition warehouse.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU eliminated 620 more occupiers over the past day. In general, Russian losses since the beginning of the full-scale war amount to more than 145,000 soldiers killed.