Defense forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 7 settlements during February 21.

This is reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Last day, the enemy launched 59 attacks from MLRS. As a result of the criminal actions of the Russian occupiers, civilian residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, and civilians were killed and wounded.

There is a great danger of further Russian air and missile attacks on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtar directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Kuzemivka and Dibrova of the Luhansk Region and Fedorivka, Yahidne, Berkhivka, Bakhmut and Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk Region.

Details: No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions. Areas of settlements of Bachivsk, Brusky, Pavlivka, Vorozhba and Hrabovskoe of the Sumy Region, as well as more than 20 areas of settlements in the Kharkiv Region, were subjected to enemy shelling. Among them are Strilecha, Morokhovets, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Volokhivka, Budarky, Bolohivka and Kolodiazne.

On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka, Kupyansk and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka, Ivanivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Dibrova and Bilohorivka o the Luhansk Region and Fedorivka of the Donetsk Region.

Areas of 21 settlements were shelled in the Bakhmut direction. In particular - Rozdolivka, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Stupochky, Klishchiyivka, Ozarianivka and Toretsk.

On the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka, Bohoyavlenka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar.

On the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of the settlements of Novosilka, Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk Region and Olhivske, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Mahdalynivka, Pavlivka, Stepove, Kamianske, Novoandriyivka, Orikhiv, Charivne, Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia Region were hit by fire.

On the Kherson direction, the city of Kherson was hit by fire from MLRS. There are victims among the civilian population. Areas of 18 settlements were also hit by enemy artillery. Among them are Mykhailivka, Dudchany, Mylove, Tomaryne, Shliakhove, Beryslav, Mykolayivka, Kozatske, Vesele, Antonivka and Veletenske.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 8 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers and 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile complexes.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery hit 2 areas of concentration of enemy manpower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another 760 occupiers over the past day. A dozen tanks and 5 enemy UAVs were also destroyed.