AFU Tell Whether Russians Can Again Launch Offensive Against Kharkiv And Kupiansk

The Ukrainian military does not exclude that the Russians can again launch an offensive against Kharkiv and Kupiansk. Nevertheless, the Armed Forces of Ukraine monitor the actions of the enemy and in case of an attack are ready for response.

The speaker of the Eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi announced this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"They are trying to counterattack there (in the direction of Kupiansk). But the situation is controlled and it is similar to the Lyman direction. That is, we see their actions there and we cut them," he said.

At the same time, Cherevatyi added that Kharkiv and the region are ready for possible actions of the occupation forces. Defenders track enemy maneuvers in this direction.

"Theoretically, they can carry out such a blow in any direction. More important is that they are constantly in our sights. We have very powerful intelligence. The Kharkiv Region is ready, there are units hardened in battles that will meet the enemy," the speaker explained.

Cherevatyi recalled that Kharkiv resisted at the beginning of the invasion, when the inhabitants quickly enrolled in the territorial defense and, together with the defenders, rebuffed the Kremlin troops. Now the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on constant alert in the Kharkiv direction.

Recall, according to the General Staff, there are no strike groups of the Russian Federation in the Volyn, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv Regions.

It was earlier reported that the expected offensive had already begun. The main fighting is in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.