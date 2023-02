Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated a total of 1,010 Russian invaders, destroyed five tanks and 13 armored fighting vehicles.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

As the military reported, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 18, 2023 approximately amounted to:

- personnel - about 142,270 (+1,010),

- tanks – 3,303 (+5) units,

- armored fighting vehicles – 6,533 (+13) units,

- artillery systems – 2,326 (+4) units,

- MLRS – 469 (+2) units,

- air defense equipment – 243 (+2) units,

- planes – 298 (+0) units,

- helicopters – 287 (+0) units,

- UAV of operational-tactical level – 2,016 (+3),

- cruise missiles – 871 (+0),

- ships/boats – 18 (+0) units,

- various vehicles and fuel-tank trucks – 5,196 (+9) units,

- special equipment – 223 (+2).

At the same time, the General Staff emphasized that the currently published data is being specified.