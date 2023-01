U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that the United States is providing Ukraine with 31 Abrams tanks.

Biden announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, I'm announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, the equivalent of one Ukrainian battalion,” President Biden said.

He stressed that this supports Ukraine's ability to defend its territory and achieve its strategic goals. Abrams tanks are the most capable tanks in the world.

For Ukraine to effectively operate these tanks on the battlefield, the training will start as soon as possible.

He added that it will take time to put these tanks on the battlefield, and during this time the United States must make sure that Ukrainians can well integrate new capabilities into their defense.

Biden noted that Ukraine is trying to protect the territories it controls and carry out a counteroffensive, and in the very short term, Ukraine needs reliable capabilities to fight back against Russian troops.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, January 25, the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.