US This Week May Announce Delivery Of Abrams Tanks To Ukraine - Media

The United States is preparing to provide Ukraine with Abrams tanks. This will eliminate the differences that have arisen in Europe due to Germany's unwillingness to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to the Ukrainian military.

The American edition of The Wall Street Journal reported this, citing officials with knowledge of this issue.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is inclined to send a "significant number" of Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

This is expected to be announced as early as this week.

The publication sent a request to the White House regarding this issue, but they declined to comment.

Sources of the publication also said that the departure of American tanks will be part of a more global agreement between the United States and Germany.

Berlin will agree to send fewer Leopard 2 tanks and will also approve the delivery of more of these tanks by Poland and other countries, it was said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, back in September 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he did not intend to supply tanks to Ukraine alone, and therefore expected similar actions from the allies.

Recall that previously it was expected that the German government would approve the transfer of Leopard 2 to Ukraine and allow other countries in which these tanks are in service to send them to the Ukrainian military.

However, at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein), which took place on January 20, its participants failed to agree on the supply of tanks to Ukraine.

We also reported that on January 23, Poland announced that it intended to transfer to Ukraine the promised company of Leopard 2 tanks even without German permission.