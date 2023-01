The United States of America intends to transfer 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine at a total cost of USD 400 million. Bloomberg journalist Jordan Fabian reported this on Twitter on Wednesday, January 25, with reference to his own sources in the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

"The Biden administration will send Ukraine 31 M1 Abrams tanks in a deal valued at USD 400 million, two officials familiar with the matter said," Fabian wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, the German government announced the decision to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

On January 25, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said that her country is ready to provide Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

At the same time, on January 25, the CNN TV channel reported that U.S. President Joe Biden would make a statement about supporting Ukraine in the war against the Russian occupiers.