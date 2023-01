During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 2 missile strikes, and also carried out 7 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, in particular on the civil infrastructure of the Donetsk and Kherson Regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that the enemy continues to carry out shelling of positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian facilities along the entire line of contact.

So, in the Sivershchyna direction, mortar and barrel artillery shelling was carried out in the areas of the settlements of Synkivka, Chernihiv Region and Pokrovka, Sumy Region.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops in the areas of 13 settlements, in particular: Sosnivka, Zelene, Vovchansk, Khatnie, Krasne Pershe and Dvorichna of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, as well as the entire range of artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vilshana, Orlianka, Kyslivka, Kharkov Region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery was carried out in the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Luhansk Region and Terny, Serebrianka, Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types of positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Druzhba, Paraskoviivka, Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Vesele, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks and the entire range of artillery at the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Prymivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery at the positions of our troops and civil infrastructure in the areas of 18 settlements, in particular: Vilne Pole, Novopil, Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Bilohiria, Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not stop shelling settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River. The civilian infrastructure of 12 settlements suffered from artillery shelling, in particular: Antonivka, Vesele, Dudchany, Mylove and Zolota Balka, Kherson Region, and the city of Kherson, there are victims among civilians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fragment of a rocket fell in the city of Kostantynivka, Donetsk Region. It is noted that people were not injured, houses were slightly damaged.

Meanwhile, over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated 710 Russian soldiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 112,470 military. The AFU also destroyed the Russian ship.