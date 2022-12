Today There Will Be More Than 100 Missiles In Several Waves - Arestovych

Russian terrorist troops have prepared for the launch of more than 100 missiles. There will be several launches in total.

The adviser to the Office of the President Oleksii Arestovych announced this on Facebook on Thursday, December 29.

Arestovych warned that Ukraine hears an air alarm due to the launches of Russian missiles.

"More than 100 rockets in several waves. Do not neglect shelters. The first approach to Kyiv - approximately at 8.15 a.m. +/-. Cities east of Kyiv - arrivals may be earlier. Air defense begins work on missiles," the adviser wrote.

Also, Arestovych recalled that it is impossible to make public the places of hits, the places of air defense launches, because so the enemy's fire is adjusted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning, December 29, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim announced the first launches of Russian missiles.

On the night of December 29, the defense forces shot down 11 enemy drones over Kharkiv.

On December 28, air defense units shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Dnipropetrovsk Region.