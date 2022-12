On the night of Tuesday, Russian missiles hit one of the oil and gas infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company in the Kharkiv Region, as a result of shelling, a large-scale fire broke out.

The chairman of the board of Naftogaz Oleksii Chernyshov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tonight, enemy missiles hit one of the Naftogaz oil and gas infrastructure facilities, which is located in the Kharkiv Region. Most importantly, people were not hurt," he wrote.

As a result of the shelling, a large-scale fire arose, the liquidation of which is now being carried out by specialists.

Chernyshov noted that the damage from the enemy attack will be assessed later, after the completion of the rescuers’ work.

"But I am sure that everything destroyed will be restored. Unlike the reputation of a terrorist country, which will remain an outcast on the world stage for a long time," the head of Naftogaz summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz lost USD 700 million in gas production capacity as a result of Russian shelling.