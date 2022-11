80% Of Lviv Without Electricity Due To Massive Russian Missile Attack, 1 Person Injured - Mayor Sadovyi

In Lviv, as a result of a massive Russian missile strike, 80% of consumers were left without electricity, electric transport was stopped in the city.

The mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"80% of Lviv remains without light. Due to lack of electricity, heat supply has been temporarily suspended. There is no hot water. Our utilities are already launching diesel generators," he wrote.

As a result of a missile strike, one person was injured, and promptly hospitalized.

The mayor added that electric vehicles (trams and trolleybuses) were also stopped in the city.

Mobile operators have restricted some of their services to allow people to make calls.

In addition, Sadovyi said that given the difficult situation with power supply on November 16, there will be no classes in kindergartens and schools, but these institutions will work in the mode of duty groups.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops on Tuesday launched a massive strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities, the most hits were recorded in the center and in the north of the country.