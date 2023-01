Despite the statements by Russian propagandists that the city of Soledar is captured by the Russians, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine assures that this is not the case.

This was stated by the representative of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Cherevatyi, in a comment for Suspilne.

"The Russians say that Soledar is under their control, it's not true. The details are in the summary of the General Staff, wait for it," he said.

At the same time, in the morning summary, it is said that shelling by Russian forces was recorded in the Bakhmut direction in the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar and other settlements. The capture of Soledar by the Russian Federation was not discussed there.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also did not confirm the propagandists' words about full control over Soledar.

"Even if you take the boldest Russian statements at face value, the capture of Soledar does not mean the immediate encirclement of Bakhmut. Control over Soledar will not necessarily allow Russian forces to establish control over the most important Ukrainian land lines of communication to Bakhmut," ISW believes.

It will be recalled that, according to British intelligence experts, the mercenaries of the Wagner company were able to make a tactical advance and currently control most of Soledar.

Yesterday evening, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced on the evening of January 10 that the AFU continue to hold the defense of the city of Soledar in the Donetsk Region - heavy fighting continues.

City battles continue in Soledar. Buildings can change hands several times a day.