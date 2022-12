European Union countries could not agree on the 9th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of foreign ministers.

EU High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell announced this on Monday, December 12, European Pravda reports.

"Ministers have not reached an agreement, but I hope it will be reached this week," Borrell said at a briefing after meeting his EU counterparts in Brussels.

He later clarified that the problem with the agreement is not with any specific EU member state.

"There is no 100 per cent agreement. That means some member states disagree. I can't go into details and point out: this or this (country. - Ed.). We will continue... Yes, I am fully confident that we will reach an agreement. The problem is not one particular member. This is a problem of a certain kind of exceptions that can be introduced so that we are confident that our sanctions will not have side effects, and that at the same time we are not emptying the effectiveness of sanctions," Borrell added.

