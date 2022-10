The European Union has approved sanctions against Iran for supplying Russia with kamikaze drones.

This is stated in the EU message on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Iran sanctions in record time! After 3 days of talks, EU ambassadors agreed on measures against entities supplying Iranian drones that hit Ukraine. Written procedure is over, sanctions come into force this afternoon on publication in the Off. Journal,” it says.

According to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, EU countries decided to freeze the assets of three individuals and one company responsible for the supply of drones to the Russian Federation.

On October 17, some foreign ministers of the European Union countries called for sanctions against Iran if the country's participation in the war against Ukraine is proved.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States and its allies intend to impose new sanctions on Iran, as well as use other tools of influence to stop the transfer of weapons and drones to Russia.