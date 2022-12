The European Commission has prepared the ninth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation for the war it has unleashed, which it proposes its member countries to approve. This was announced today, December 7, by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Pravda reports.

Firstly, about 200 individuals and companies are proposed to be added to the sanctions list, including military, defense industry representatives, members of the State Duma and Federation Council, ministers, governors and politicians.

Ursula von der Leyen noted that this includes persons who can be considered responsible for targeted attacks on civilian targets, the removal of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation, the removal of appropriated agricultural products from occupied territories.

Secondly, the European Commission proposes sanctions against three more Russian banks - including a complete ban on transactions by the Russian Regional Development Bank.

Thirdly, they offer additional export restrictions for dual-use goods - including certain chemical components, nerve agents, electronics and software that can be used for military purposes.

Fourth, the European Commission has prepared measures to complicate Russia's access to drones.

"We propose to ban the direct export of drone motors to Russia, as well as exports to third countries, like Iran, which can supply drones to Russia," von der Leyen said.

The package also provides for the blocking of four more Russian TV channels on the air and on all platforms.

In addition, the European Commission proposes additional restrictions against the energy and mining sectors, including the prohibition of investments in new production capacities in Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, a decision of the EU Council came into force on the limit of the price of Russian oil and the prohibition of maritime transportation of Russian oil to third countries.

Earlier, G7 ambassadors told how they will continue to help Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the price of Russian oil at USD 30 per barrel more reasonable. Zelenskyy also considers the EU decision to limit the price of Russian oil to USD 60 per barrel weak and comfortable for Russia.