Sanctions Against RF Will Be Felt, It Will Take Time - Lithuanian Prime Minister

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrid Simonite believes that Western sanctions against Russia will have a tangible effect, but in the medium and long term.

This is reported by European Pravda with reference to Reuters.

"My message is that more patience is needed. Because there are no sanctions that can collapse everything on Russia overnight. It's simply impossible," Simonite said.

She added that there is a broad consensus among NATO allies that Ukraine should not be pressured as to when it should start negotiations with the aggressor.

Ingrid Simonite also spoke out for NATO to strengthen air defense not only of the countries of the Eastern flank of the Alliance, but also of Ukraine.

She recalled the incident with a rocket that accidentally flew into the territory of Poland during one of the massive attacks of the Russian Federation and killed two people.

"The better the air defense system will be in Ukraine, the lower the probability of such incidents will be," Ingrid Simonite said.

We will remind you that the United Kingdom imposed sanctions against Russians responsible for mobilization in the Russian Federation.

On October 6, the European Union approved the eighth package of sanctions against Russia in response to the annexation of the occupied territories in the east and south of Ukraine.