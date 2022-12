The European Commission wants to damage the military-industrial complex of Russia with a new package of sanctions that concern a number of industries. This was reported by Politico with reference to the relevant documents on Thursday, December 8.

The new, ninth package of EU sanctions is directed against Russian industrial potential and contains an expanded list of 169 organizations supplying goods "which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia’s defense and security sector."

“Drone engines, chemical and biological equipment, riot control agents and electronic components come under these new sanctions, the legal text says. The EU also wants to expand the list of sanctioned goods for use in aviation and the space industry "to include aircraft engines and their parts,” and also places “laptops, hard drives, cameras and lenses” under new restrictions,” it said.

In a separate document detailing a list of new organizations facing sanctions, broadcast licenses for NTV/NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, REN TV and Pervyi Kanal will also be suspended.

A third document, which homes in on individuals covered as part of the Commission’s ninth sanctions package, places several paramilitary and white-supremacist outfits under new restrictions, while also sanctioning Yan Igorevich Petrovskiy - commander of the so-called Task Force Rusich, which maintains close links with the Wagner Group private military company.

EU ambassadors are currently deliberating over the list of new sanctions, with a view to adopting them this week or early next week. The proposals need to be backed by all EU countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 7, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the preparation of the ninth package of sanctions against Russia.

Also, on December 7, the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said that the French Supreme Court overturned the decision of the Paris Court of Appeal and upheld the decision of the International Arbitration on recovery from Russia in favor of Oschadbank USD 1.1 billion plus interest.

Recall, on December 5, the decision of the EU Council came into force on the limit of the price of Russian oil and the prohibition of maritime transportation of Russian oil to third countries.