11 Buses With Generators And Power Equipment Go From Estonia To Ukraine

Estonia has sent 11 buses with generators and energy equipment to Ukraine.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia Mariana Betsa announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another 11 buses with generators and energy equipment went from Estonia to Ukraine, namely to Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Bucha and Poltava," the ambassador wrote.

She expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia and the Ministry of Economy of Estonia for humanitarian assistance to the Ukrainian people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 13, Estonia approved a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.