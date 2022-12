The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks near 13 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, and Ukrainian aviation carried out 18 strikes on places of concentration of Russian personnel and equipment.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

In particular, during the past day, AFU units repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of the settlements of Ploshanka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Berestove, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

Over the past 24 hours, Russians have launched seven missile and 32 airstrikes, as well as more than 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas along the contact line.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out mortar attacks on the settlements of Sopych, Svarkove, and Zarutske of the Sumy Region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the areas of the settlements of Tymofiyivka, Strelecha, Starytsia, Buhuvatka, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Dvorichna, Tavilzhanka, and Bohdanivske of the Kharkiv Region were hit by artillery fire of various calibers from the enemy.

The enemy is defending in the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions. Fired from tanks and artillery in the areas of Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabayivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, and Vyshneve settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Miyasozharivka, Makiivka, Ploschanka in the Luhansk Region, and Yampolivka and Andriyivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions and trying to improve their tactical position. Areas of the settlements of Soledar, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Kostyantynivka, Klishchiyivka, Opytne, Kurdyumivka, Zalizne, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region were shelled by tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

The enemy is defending in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Areas of the settlements of Novosilka, Neskuchne, Zolota Nyva, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk Region and Novoandriyivka, Novodanylivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Chervone, and Dorozhnianka in the Zaporizhzhia Region were affected by the fire.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy shelled the areas of more than twenty settlements along the right bank of the Dnieper River with artillery. The Russian occupiers do not stop the fire terror of the civilian population of the city of Kherson.

According to available information, in the Skadovsk district of the Kherson Region, the enemy strengthened the administrative and police regime and introduced a curfew. Movement between settlements is prohibited 24 hours a day, movement within settlements is permitted only during the day.

The headquarters reports that the defeat by the Defense Forces of the area of concentration of enemy manpower in the Yakymivka district of the Zaporizhzhia Region has been confirmed. The losses of the enemy are up to 30 servicemen wounded and more than 10 dead.

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation made 18 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as one strike on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

The units of missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit two control points, an ammunition depot, an area for the concentration of personnel, as well as one other important object of the enemy.

As earlier reported, the day before Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy plane near the village of Pidhorodne, which is not far from Bakhmut, Donetsk Region.

Also, the AFU shot down another Russian Alligator attack helicopter.