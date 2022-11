Ukrainian aviation conducts 15 strikes on enemy positions during the day – General Staff

On November 29, Ukrainian aviation conducted 15 strikes on enemy personnel and ammunition positions. A total of three drones were shot down.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

The aircraft hit Russian positions of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two anti-aircraft missile systems.

Also, during the day, the Ukrainian military shot down three UAVs of the Orlan-10 type.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery of the AFU hit an important object of the occupiers and an artillery system.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of the evening of November 29, it was known that the Ukrainian aircraft had conducted nine strikes on Russian occupiers.

In addition, during the day, on November 28, the marines destroyed two ammunition depots of the occupiers, one drone and five Russian occupiers.

Russian occupiers also suffered significant losses in Svatove, Luhansk Region. The AFU destroyed twenty opponents in the area of ​​the settlement.