Occupiers fire 5 missiles at Ukraine, carry out 30 airstrikes on AFU positions – General Staff

The Russian occupation army recently used aviation in the war zone. Over the past day, the occupiers launched at least 30 airstrikes against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

On December 1, the enemy has launched five rocket attacks on civil infrastructure facilities in the Kharkiv and Donetsk Region.

The occupiers also carried out 30 airstrikes against the positions of the AFU.

And the enemy launched at least 35 attacks on populated areas along the contact line from multiple rocket launchers.

The General Staff warned about the continued threat of missile strikes by Russia on energy and critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine.

As earlier reported, on Thursday, December 1, the Russian occupation army carried out 16 airstrikes, including on the positions of the AFU in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

And on the last day of November, Russian aviation carried out more than 40 strikes on Ukrainian military and AFU facilities near the front line.