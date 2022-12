Explosion heard at Engels Air Base from where Russian bombers take off to attack Ukraine

In Russia, two Tu-95 missile carriers were damaged as a result of the fall of an unidentified drone at the air base in the Saratov Oblast, from where bombers take off to attack Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles.

This is reported by TSN correspondent Andrii Tsapliyenko, who published a video confirmation of the explosion at the Russian Engels Air Base on Telegram.

It is noted that an unidentified drone fell on the runway of the Engels-1 air base. In addition to the damage to two strategic bombers, two Russian servicemen were injured and hospitalized. At the same time, the extent of damage to the planes is not reported. However, the media reports that the damage is significant. This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, in particular ASTRA and Baza.

According to ASTRA sources, this happened this morning, December 5.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, containers with diesel fuel were burning in Russia. The Russians called the cause of the fire "unknown ammunition" that was dropped from the drone.

In Russia, in the city of Ust-Ilimsk, Irkutsk Oblast, there was a shooting at the Military Commissariat.

In the Russian city of Belgorod, a high-rise building was damaged by a falling rocket.