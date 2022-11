Large-Scale Fire In Center Of Moscow. Fire Spread From Greenhouse To Large Warehouse

Warehouses are burning in the center of Moscow. A plume of black smoke can be seen from different parts of the city.

This is reported by the Russian mass media with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation.

The media reports that the fire started in a flower greenhouse. The fire from there spread to the warehouse building, which was located nearby.

Now heavy smoke was recorded near Komsomolskaya Square in Moscow, rescuers went to the scene.

The burning area is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday residents of the Russian town of Murino, which is a few kilometers from St. Petersburg, reported a strong fire, the plume of fire could be seen for kilometers. According to preliminary information from the administration of the Leningrad Oblast, the fire was extinguished on the territory of the gas station.