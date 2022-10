Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas has announced the shipment of 7 armored SUVs Toyota Land Cruiser 200 and other equipment to Ukraine. He wrote about this on his Twitter.

"More support for Ukraine! The Lithuanian Armed Forces sent 7 armored SUVs “Toyota Land Cruiser 200” and other equipment to Ukraine," Anusauskas wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, Valdemaras Rupsys, said that at the next meeting of the country's State Defense Council, he will propose not to transfer to Ukraine PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers and NASAMS air defense systems, as the country's capabilities have dried up.

In September, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense signed an agreement with a Polish company to purchase kamikaze drones for Ukraine. Funds for drones were raised by the founder of Laisves TV Andrius Tapinas. His Legion of Boom initiative has raised more than EUR 2 million.