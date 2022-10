Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that Greece has begun shipping BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, which the Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon receive.

He announced this during a joint press conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias following the talks in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is very important that the long-awaited shipment of BMP-1 armored infantry vehicles for Ukraine from Greece has already begun. Soon they will arrive in our army and instantly strengthen the combat capability and defense capability of our country," said Kuleba.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister thanked Greece for this assistance.

Kuleba also noted that during the negotiations with the Greek Foreign Minister he raised the issue of developing cooperation in this area, stressing that the issue of strengthening air defense is now a priority for Ukraine.

"Greece knows our request and will be working through it," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously Kuleba announced that he would send a note to Israel with a request to immediately provide Ukraine with air defense systems amid Iran's transfer of weapons to Russia for the war against Ukraine.