The Russian occupiers only create the illusion that they are leaving Kherson, but in fact they are moving new military units there and preparing for defense.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov announced this in an interview with the Internet publication Ukrainian Pravda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the commander of the Southern group of Russian troops Sergey Surovikin is preparing the basis for smoothing the reaction of Russian society in case of surrender or loss of Kherson.

"But at the same time, I cannot tell you that right now they are running away from Kherson. No, there is no such thing," Budanov said.

He added that in many aspects it is information operation and manipulation.

"There are certain facts. For example, they are withdrawing Promsvyazbank, other financial structures that the Russians brought there. Moreover, how they withdraw - they take out cash, servers, the so-called occupation authorities. They are transferring - exactly transferring - all those who are not walking, taking out those seriously injured, trying to discharge those who can walk from hospitals as quickly as possible, and conducting this crazy information campaign that "we care about people" and the like. That is, they create the illusion that everything is gone. But at the same time, they are on the contrary bringing new military units there and preparing the streets of the city for defense," Budanov emphasized.

The head of the Defense Intelligence added that the Russians understand that if the Armed Forces of Ukraine take control at least over the Kakhovka Dam, which is now the only fully functioning transport artery, then they will need to make a very quick decision: either to leave the city quickly, or they risk being in the situation in which Ukrainian units in Mariupol (Donetsk Region) previously found themselves.

He noted that, understanding this, the occupiers are preparing the ground so that, if necessary, they will leave the city very quickly.

"However, they are not preparing for the exit now, they are preparing for defense," Budanov concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupation authorities of the Kherson Region force residents of Kherson to immediately leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper.